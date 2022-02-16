Analysts Anticipate DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Brokerages forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will report sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the highest is $2.90 billion. DaVita posted sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year sales of $11.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $11.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

NYSE:DVA traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.38. The stock had a trading volume of 23,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,346. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. DaVita has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.