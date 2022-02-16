Analysts Anticipate DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Brokerages forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will report sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the highest is $2.90 billion. DaVita posted sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year sales of $11.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $11.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DaVita.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:DVA traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.38. The stock had a trading volume of 23,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,346. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. DaVita has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DaVita Company Profile
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
