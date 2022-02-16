Analysts Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.70. General Electric reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Electric.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $101.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,888,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812,684. General Electric has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.