Analysts Anticipate Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.09. Science Applications International reported earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. William Blair lowered Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,809,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,090,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $81.73 on Friday. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

