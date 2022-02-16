Analysts Anticipate Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of SNPO opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Snap One has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $9,728,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

