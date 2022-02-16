Analysts Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $1.45. T-Mobile US reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $10.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,299,656,000 after acquiring an additional 794,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after acquiring an additional 195,324 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,269,000 after acquiring an additional 202,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.07. 56,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,549,173. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.32. The stock has a market cap of $157.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

