Analysts Anticipate Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $888.49 Million

Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will post sales of $888.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $875.10 million to $914.08 million. Valvoline reported sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVV. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.91. 846,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,213. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 532,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 265,118 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 166.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at $1,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

