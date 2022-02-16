Analysts Expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to Post $7.86 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to announce $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.99 to $9.11. Anthem reported earnings of $7.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $28.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $28.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $32.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.03 to $33.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $449.89. 878,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $472.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.04. The company has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.