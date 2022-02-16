Analysts Expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Post Earnings of $3.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will announce earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.84. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings per share of $4.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of $14.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $14.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $15.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.75 to $15.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $1.97. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS.

BHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,913. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.48. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 315,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.