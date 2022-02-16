Analysts Expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Post Earnings of $3.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will announce earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.84. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings per share of $4.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of $14.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $14.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $15.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.75 to $15.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brighthouse Financial.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $1.97. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS.
Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,913. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.48. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 315,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.
