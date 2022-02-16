Analysts Expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

ECOM opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $541.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.75. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $29.42.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after buying an additional 263,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after buying an additional 167,523 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,020,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after buying an additional 114,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 947,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,377,000 after buying an additional 25,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

