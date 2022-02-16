Analysts Expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,500%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ENI.

Get ENI alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on E shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,583,000 after buying an additional 598,297 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,464,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after buying an additional 121,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after buying an additional 27,639 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter worth $25,814,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in ENI by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,305,000 after buying an additional 135,234 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:E traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 27,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,870. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. ENI has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENI (E)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.