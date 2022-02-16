Analysts Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to announce $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08. Jack in the Box reported earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $8.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.05.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.24. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $77.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,613 shares of company stock worth $225,373. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,978,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 32.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,700,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,866,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

