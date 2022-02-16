Analysts Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.16 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will report sales of $61.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.30 million to $73.83 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16,429.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year sales of $142.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $155.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $365.25 million, with estimates ranging from $342.80 million to $380.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

A number of analysts recently commented on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $214,172.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,996 shares of company stock worth $2,004,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 52,012 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 180,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,182. The stock has a market cap of $924.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

