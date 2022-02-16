Wall Street analysts expect Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) to post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. Sanofi reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sanofi.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE:SNY traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,496. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $54.26.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

