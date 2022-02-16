Analysts Expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 87,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $254,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 366,057 shares of company stock worth $904,909. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 85,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $3,039,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 32,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCON stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,868. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.77.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

