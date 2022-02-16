Analysts Expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $787.68 Million

Analysts expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to post sales of $787.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $735.00 million to $863.00 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $645.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Travel + Leisure.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE TNL traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.06. 1,147,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,669. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.02.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,551,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 255,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.