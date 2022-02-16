Analysts Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to post earnings per share of $1.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $1.95. VMware posted earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.32.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in VMware in the third quarter valued at $6,052,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in VMware by 101.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in VMware by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $121,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in VMware by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 185,909 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMW stock opened at $126.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.