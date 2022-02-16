Analysts Issue Forecasts for Acasti Pharma Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acasti Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ACST stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75,309 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 0.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

