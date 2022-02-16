Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bill.com (BILL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) in the last few weeks:

2/9/2022 – Bill.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

2/4/2022 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $370.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $200.00. They now have an “inline” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $209.00 to $258.00.

2/3/2022 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Bill.com is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Bill.com is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $375.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Bill.com is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Bill.com is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Bill.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Bill.com stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,926. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.40 and a beta of 2.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $816,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 111,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $33,330,180.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,253 shares of company stock worth $111,669,306. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after buying an additional 454,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,265,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,927,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

