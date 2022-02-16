Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Clorox (CLX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Clorox (NYSE: CLX):

2/8/2022 – Clorox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clorox’s shares have lagged the industry in the past three months. Despite the sales beat in second-quarter fiscal 2022, the bottom line fell short of estimates. Both the top and bottom lines declined year over year. Results were impacted by the soft sales performance across all segments. Lower shipment volume mainly hurt sales. This, along with higher manufacturing and logistics costs and increased commodity costs, dented the bottom line and margins. Clorox revised its view for fiscal 2022 which seems drab. However, its IGNITE strategy and gains from the Saudi joint venture acquisition bode well. It remains on track to invest around $500 million in the next five years, beginning fiscal 2022, for digital capabilities and productivity enhancements. The company is also poised to gain from cost-saving and pricing initiatives to mitigate the ongoing in”

2/7/2022 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $132.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $162.00 to $127.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $150.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $140.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $137.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Clorox was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $155.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $163.00 to $148.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $148.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Clorox was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $206.00.

1/26/2022 – Clorox was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Clorox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $198.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clorox’s shares have lagged the industry in the past year. Despite earnings and sales beat in first-quarter fiscal 2022, the stock came under pressure as both metrics fell year over year. Lower shipment volume along with an unfavorable price mix hurt sales. Higher manufacturing and logistics costs, and increased commodity costs also acted as deterrents. Clorox retained its drab view for fiscal 2022. However, its IGNITE strategy and gains from the Saudi joint venture acquisition bode well. In the fiscal third quarter, the company undertook some strategic initiatives, including pricing actions, cost-reduction efforts, increased focus on building supply-chain resiliency, and enhanced productivity. It remains on track to invest around $500 million in the next five years, beginning fiscal 2022, for digital capabilities and productivity enhancements.”

1/13/2022 – Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $157.00.

1/11/2022 – Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $141.00 to $159.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Clorox stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,354. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $138.61 and a 1-year high of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.13. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.41, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22.

Get The Clorox Company alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 80.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.