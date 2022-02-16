Analysts Set Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Target Price at $5.75

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 118.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 860,453 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 6,848.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 686,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 676,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 179.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 511,965 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 97.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,020,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 502,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,218,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after acquiring an additional 305,181 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DSX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. 980,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,314. The firm has a market cap of $392.69 million, a PE ratio of 85.82 and a beta of 1.08. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.