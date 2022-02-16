Analysts Set Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Target Price at $38.13

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.13.

PHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($47.73) to €32.50 ($36.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, ING Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 563,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 46,874 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 223,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 50,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.81. 57,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,438. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

