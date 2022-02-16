Analysts Set On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Price Target at $41.30

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.11.

ONON has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair raised shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Williams Financial Group raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE:ONON traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,317. ON has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.79 million. ON’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ON will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,915,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,382,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $807,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,827,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $761,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

