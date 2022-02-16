Analysts Set On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Price Target at $41.30

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.11.
ONON has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair raised shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Williams Financial Group raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
NYSE:ONON traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,317. ON has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,915,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,382,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $807,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,827,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $761,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
