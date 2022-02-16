Analysts Set Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Target Price at C$54.94

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Stelco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Stelco from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of STLC opened at C$37.20 on Friday. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$20.44 and a 52 week high of C$51.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is 3.33%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

