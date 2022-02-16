Analysts Set Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) PT at $27.20

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VINC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy purchased 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $64,629.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura I. Bushnell purchased 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,172.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,269 shares of company stock worth $125,024. Insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VINC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.29. 66,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,511. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.53. Vincerx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

