Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for St. James’s Place (STJ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for St. James’s Place (LON: STJ):

2/9/2022 – St. James’s Place had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – St. James’s Place had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2022 – St. James’s Place had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,765 ($23.88) price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – St. James’s Place had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/27/2022 – St. James’s Place had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/26/2022 – St. James’s Place had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,680 ($22.73) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – St. James’s Place had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,860 ($25.17) price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – St. James’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,699 ($22.99) to GBX 1,765 ($23.88). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2022 – St. James’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,348 ($18.24) to GBX 1,900 ($25.71). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – St. James’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,800 ($24.36) to GBX 1,860 ($25.17). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

STJ stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,516.50 ($20.52). 604,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,689. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,607.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,587.73. The company has a market cap of £8.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99. St. James’s Place plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,165 ($15.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.58).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St James's Place plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St James's Place plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.