Analyzing Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) & Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) and Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Seiko Epson and Tingyi (Cayman Islands)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seiko Epson 6.58% 12.35% 6.02% Tingyi (Cayman Islands) N/A N/A N/A

0.0% of Seiko Epson shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Seiko Epson pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Seiko Epson pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Seiko Epson has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingyi (Cayman Islands) has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seiko Epson and Tingyi (Cayman Islands)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seiko Epson $9.00 billion 0.71 $279.37 million $0.92 8.67 Tingyi (Cayman Islands) $9.80 billion 1.28 $588.62 million N/A N/A

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) has higher revenue and earnings than Seiko Epson.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Seiko Epson and Tingyi (Cayman Islands), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seiko Epson 0 0 0 0 N/A Tingyi (Cayman Islands) 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others. The Visual Communications segment offers 3LCD projectors, HTPS-TFT panels for 3LCD projectors, smart eyewear and others. The Wearable & Industrial Products segment offers watches, watch movements, sensing equipment, industrial robots, IC handlers, crystal units, crystal oscillators, quartz sensors, CMOS LSIs, metal powders, surface finishing and others. The company was founded on May 18, 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics. It also provides property rental, logistics, and support services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a sales network of 365 sales offices and 236 warehouses serving 47,898 wholesalers and 210,366 direct retailers. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

