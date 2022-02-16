Analyzing UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) & Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

80.2% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares UFP Technologies and Sight Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $179.37 million 3.13 $13.37 million $2.22 33.54 Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sight Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for UFP Technologies and Sight Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sight Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

UFP Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.80%. Sight Sciences has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 132.89%. Given Sight Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Technologies and Sight Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 8.63% 9.17% 7.92% Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Sight Sciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc. engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging. The firm also providing highly engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. �Its products include military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, athletic padding, environmentally friendly protective packaging, air filtration, abrasive nail files, and protective cases and inserts. �The company was founded by Richard L. Bailly, Robert W. Drew, Sr. and William H. Shaw in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, MA.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.