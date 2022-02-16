AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $867.50 million, a PE ratio of 112.07 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 47,902 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after buying an additional 149,494 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 111,205 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after buying an additional 30,649 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

