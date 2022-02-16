Ancora Advisors LLC Has $611,000 Holdings in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Community were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Community by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Community by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCCO opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. First Community Co. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $158.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.64.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

