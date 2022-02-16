Ancora Advisors LLC Has $817,000 Stock Position in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,587 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OBCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 55.2% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

OBCI stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.85. Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.48 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

