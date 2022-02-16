Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vidler Water Resources were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWTR. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vidler Water Resources stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $213.98 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32.

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

