Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 965 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,676,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 40,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK opened at $146.77 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.28 and a 200-day moving average of $173.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

