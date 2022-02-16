Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 39.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $203.41 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.98 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.