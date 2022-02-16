Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 53,968 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,968 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Amtech Systems worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 45.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 249.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Amtech Systems from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amtech Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $133,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $126.08 million, a PE ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

