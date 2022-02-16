Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Down 35.3% in January

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ANEB stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.33.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

In other Anebulo Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aron R. English bought 13,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,330.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 14,648 shares of company stock worth $78,393 over the last quarter. Insiders own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, 22NW LP bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $22,803,000. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

