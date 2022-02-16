Angi Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Angi in a research note issued on Sunday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Angi’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Angi stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Angi has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Allen Holding Inc. NY raised its position in Angi by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Holding Inc. NY now owns 1,700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Angi by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after buying an additional 831,977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Angi by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789,379 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Angi by 783.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 722,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 641,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Angi by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 802,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 467,166 shares during the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

