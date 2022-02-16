Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of ANGI traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 40,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,525. Angi has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35.

Get Angi alerts:

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Angi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 52,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Angi by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.