Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Down 31.1% in January

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the January 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.88. 136,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,326. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($55.48) to GBX 3,700 ($50.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($39.24) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,208.67.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

