Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Up to $62.59

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.59, but opened at $64.57. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $63.85, with a volume of 5,346 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on BUD. Barclays boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,765 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at about $211,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

