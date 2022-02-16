Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,549 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NLY opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.36%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

