AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Tops $0.48 on Top Exchanges

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC on major exchanges. AntiMatter has a market cap of $14.92 million and approximately $270,205.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00038239 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00105795 BTC.

About AntiMatter

MATTER is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

