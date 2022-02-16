Anyswap (ANY) Trading 17.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for about $20.69 or 0.00046900 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $385.67 million and $18.51 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.65 or 0.07121159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,079.74 or 0.99915177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00053008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

