Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AON were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in AON by 327.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $284.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,401. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.08. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

