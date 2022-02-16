Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Up 53.2% in January

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 585,100 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the January 15th total of 381,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

APOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 81,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 957,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,111,000 after acquiring an additional 67,503 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $46.43. 1,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.34 and a beta of 1.15. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -101.15%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

