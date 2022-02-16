Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,664,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 69,024 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.6% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Apple were worth $660,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $171.04. 1,517,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,253,148. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.