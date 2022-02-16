Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.3% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Apple by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 12,722.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $170.63. 1,216,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,253,148. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

