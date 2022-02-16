Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

NASDAQ:AGTC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. 919,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,873. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.81.

AGTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 112.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 25,998 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

