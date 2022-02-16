Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.
NASDAQ:AGTC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. 919,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,873. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.81.
AGTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.