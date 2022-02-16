Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Short Interest Down 34.9% in January

Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the January 15th total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:APLD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 27,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,293. Applied Science Products has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

Get Applied Science Products alerts:

Applied Science Products Company Profile

Applied Blockchain, Inc operates as a technology company, which engages in the development of patented technology such as tailored plasma gas chemistry for a wide range of applications. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Science Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Science Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.