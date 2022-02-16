Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ABUS. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

ABUS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. 2,123,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,048. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

