Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $47.68 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $49.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

